Thomas Clarkson Academy pupil Sam, 14, has raised more than £800 for the Arthur Rank Hospice by cycling 36 miles over five days during half-term.

14-year-old Sam (surname withheld) spent most of half-term peddling around the town to help raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice, which operates a treatment centre in Wisbech.

The energetic Thomas Clarkson Academy pupil pledged to ride 36 miles over five days to achieve his goal.

He decided on that distance as it represented one mile for every 100 people the charity centre helps each year.

Keen cyclist Sam explained why he decided to undertake the challenge:

“Recently, one of my family members was diagnosed with cancer,” he said, “and the Wisbech centre has been helping all of us.”

The Alan Hudson Treatment Centre in Wisbech, at the North Cambridgeshire Hospital, is operated by Arthur Rank Hospice.

As well as free hospice care in Cambridge, the charity offers hospice at home care across Cambridgeshire, and specialist care services such as therapy teams and family support.

Sam was easy to spot during his daily ride over the half-term break as he wore an Arthur Rank Hospice branded t-shirt so that everyone could see he was fundraising.

At present, the pedal-powered whizz-kid has raised over £800.

Though he is, quite understandably, somewhat tuckered out from his recent exertions, he is already considering his next endeavour

“I might do something else to raise more money later on,” he speculated.

The Year 10 pupil’s generosity has not gone unnoticed at school.“Sam is a very thoughtful young man and we are very proud that he spent half-term raising money for such a good cause,” said Thomas Clarkson Academy’s principal, Richard Scott.

Toni Bird, Community Partnership Officer at Arthur Rank Hospice said she felt “encouraged and overwhelmed by the generosity” of community fundraisers like Sam.

“Sam has done a terrific job in completing his fundraising ambitions [which] he planned… from start to finish.”