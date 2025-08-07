What's on it Peterborough - including the search for Peterborough's Strongest

New arrivals at the Dr Who exhibition

New additions to an out-of-this-world exhibition, the search for Peterborough’s Strongest, and lots of summer activities to get involved with...

Adventures in Time & Space, Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September

The Unofficial Doctor Who Exhibition has regenerated with new artefacts, set to exterminate boredom this summer!

Two iconic characters from classic episodes have landed at the exhibition: Lord Kiv, the slug-like villain from Season 23: Trial of a Time Lord; and a Quark, one of the robotic foes first seen in Season 6, Episode 1: The Dominators. Plus, step back to 1976 with the arrival of a meticulously recreated wooden TARDIS console from ARU Peterborough’s Engineering Department using original design blueprints.

PETERBOROUGH STRONGEST

Cathedral Square, August 9 (10am-5pm)

Fan favourite, the ‘Truck Pull’ will be making a return and new to this year’s event is the introduction of the Viking Log Walk, a test of grit, balance and endurance, as competitors battle it out in categories ranging from beginners to intermediate, with men, women and juniors all taking part throughout the day.

Inflatable Fun Park at Ferry Meadows until August 10 The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park is a 300-metre obstacle course with a space-themed toddler zone. Sessions run from 11am to 2pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Cost: Age 4+ £12 and age 2-4 £5 for a 3 hour session. Maximum height 1.7m, maximum weight 90kg.

GUARDS! GUARDS! at Key Theatre, August 13-16 On their third outing, the Revellers once again prepare themselves to enter Terry Pratchett’s Discworld; this time, in the city of Ankh-Morpork, all are under threat from a 60-foot fire-breathing dragon, summoned by malcontented tradesmen. ‘Guards! Guards!’ follows the story of the Night Watch – a drunken and world-weary Captain, a cowardly Sergeant, a Corporal of dubious parentage, and their newest recruit who is upright, literal, law-abiding and keen. Aiding them in their fight for truth, justice and the Ankh-Morporkian way are a small swamp dragon and the Librarian of Unseen University (who just happens to be an orangutan).

SOUNDS OF THE 40s

Burghley House, August 9 and 10

Alongside the Cecil-themed fun, Burghley’s beautiful Sculpture Garden and grounds host a programme of Special Event Days. Sounds of the 40s brings vintage vocals and nostalgic charm.

Go Wild – Summer of Fun at Flag Fen until August 31 Let your kids (and your inner child) run free in the Games Zone, packed with summer favourites like stomp rockets, archery, kite flying, space hoppers, and table tennis. Take on a hay-bale-parkour challenge, race in a sack, or just relax with a picnic in the fresh air.

Shaun the Sheep summer in Peterborough Look out for Fun with the Flock AR Trail (until August 31); Find The Flock at the Cathedral (until August 31); Farmathon Live in the Cathedral Cloisters (until August 23); and the Vegetable Orchestra at Queensgate Shopping Centre from August 2-23.

FOODIE FRIDAY, Ferry Meadows, August 8

Head down to Lakeside between 5pm and 8pm to enjoy a tempting variety of street food, refreshing drinks and live music from talented local musicians. It’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend!

Outdoor cinema at Ferry Meadows, August 9

Choose from Shrek (4.30pm), the much-loved comedy animation that turns fairy tales upside down, or Wicked Sing-A-Long (7.30pm). Grab your broomsticks and join the magic with a sing-a-long screening of Wicked. Book at www.nenepark.org.uk

CIRCUS at Johnsons Zoo, Huntingdon, August 14-31

Presented by Cirquoise... packed with jaw-dropping acts, colourful costumes and family fun for all ages! £8.50 per ticket, under-2s go free. Shows at 11am, 3pm, and 6pm. Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/summer-circus-spectacular