What we know so far as council remains tight-lipped over progress with Peterborough's disputed Werrington Fields

Seven-year-long saga goes on

Peterborough City Council has remained tight-lipped over a long-running dispute between a secondary school and local residents about some shared playing fields.

In March, Peterborough city councillors agreed to lease a section of Werrington Fields to the Ken Stimpson Academy, albeit a smaller section than the academy trust said it would accept, which left the authority open to a possible legal challenge from the trust.

However, a campaign group of local residents called Save Werrington Fields stated that it is also prepared to fight the battle in the courts if necessary.

The Four C’s Academy Trust, which runs the school, previously said it would accept fencing off 77 per cent of the fields, which would see a strip of land around the fencing left for the public.

However, the amendment voted through by councillors on March 13 reduced this to 63.5 per cent, with the fence to be built in line with the school building.

It is now up to the Four C’s Academy Trust to decide if it is willing to accept the compromise put forward by councillors.

At this stage, it remains unclear if discussions have taken place between the relevant parties involved and if any progress has been made.

When asked about this on May 8, a city council spokesperson said: "Following the decision of full council in March, we remain committed to reaching a conclusion on this matter as quickly as possible in the best interests of everyone involved."

The academy trust has also been approached for comment.

In its latest bid to protect the space, the Save Werrington Fields group called for an area of the fields to be protected as a Local Green Space in the council's Local Plan - a draft version of which is currently under consultation.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The green character of Werrington is the heart and soul of the village and one of its most valued assets, but for some reason Peterborough City Council seem hell bent on removing more and more of it from public access.

"There are other cases around the country where open public fields are shared by a school, and planning inspectors have ruled that this dual use does not stop them being protected as a Local Green Space, so we have responded to the council asking that this decision is reviewed and that the law is upheld on the protection of our green spaces."

When an area is designated as a Local Green Space, it receives strong protection against development.

The group hopes that by designating the area as a Local Green Space, it will provide better protection to keep it open to the public.

However, the group is still hoping a resolution can be found with the academy trust which preserves as much open space as possible.

In response to the group's statement, a spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "The Draft Local Plan is currently out for consultation with the public.

"No decisions have been made, and all feedback is important. We encourage people to have their say by the deadline of May 29."

The space was used as school playing fields until around 2021 due to documented safeguarding concerns related to the risks of contact between pupils and members of the public, who continue to use the land both during and outside of school hours.

The fields have been heavily used by the community for many years for various activities, including dog walking, sports, and social gatherings.

Peterborough City Council has already agreed to pay half of the total cost of the fencing for the fields, which is estimated to be £80,000. The school would contribute the other half of the cost up to a maximum of £40,000.

Council leader Dennis Jones said in March that he expects the matter to be brought back before the cabinet "in the not-too-distant future".