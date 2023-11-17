West Deeping's Red Lion wins pub of the year title from the Great Food Club
The owners of a village pub in West Deeping are celebrating after winning a national award just over two years since moving in.
Career chef Frazer and Emma King, who run the Red Lion, in King Street, have just won the ‘pub of the year’ title from the Great Food Club.
Emma said: “It is a huge accolade and confirms we were right to go for the massive gamble to take on the pub, which has involved a lot of hard work to get it clean and renovated – but it has all been worthwhile.”
The couple were presented with the trophy by the judges who dropped in unannounced and enjoyed a meal in the Red Lion before presenting the award.
Emma said: “The award is predominately about the food although Frazer would say it is about a lot more.
"But the judges praised us for providing high end pub food with a cosy pub feel
“We use fresh ingredients and Frazer cooks everything from scratch. We champion local producers and on the customers' bills there is a list that shows where the produce is from.”
Emma added: “Winning the award is the end of a very tough road for us. We’re getting the pub back on the map for all the right reasons. West Deeping is a small village so the pub has to be a destination venue for visitors.
“But we couldn’t do it without our locals and regulars. We’ve enjoyed massive support from the village since day one.”