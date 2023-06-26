Werrington Carnival 2023: Hundreds pack out streets to watch annual Scout and Guide procession

Money made from the day helps to keep the local Scouts and Guides group running

Hundreds packed out Werrington streets over the weekend to take part and cheer on the yearly fundraising Scout & Guide Carnival.

Children took part in the procession, wearing impressive fancy dress, starting on floats from Bristol Avenue, through Church Street, finishing at Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope.

Organisers said it was a “fabulous effort by everybody in the procession” and went on to thank every one for their support.

“We can't thank everybody enough for their support through sponsorship, help on the field, incredibly generous donations, the leaders giving up their time to help the children make their Scouting and Guiding memories, our dedicated committee, all those who had a stall with us, the volunteers who ran the Scout and Guide stalls and everyone who attended. It takes a special community to support us this much.”

The carnival has been a fixture of village life for more than 50 years.

PCR FM was also there hosting the entertainment at the carnival, provided by live bands, with displays from local dance groups and magicians.

1 . Werrington Carnival Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Werrington Carnival Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Werrington Carnival Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Werrington Carnival Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5