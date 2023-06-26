News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Werrington Carnival 2023: Hundreds pack out streets to watch annual Scout and Guide procession

Money made from the day helps to keep the local Scouts and Guides group running
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 09:24 BST

Hundreds packed out Werrington streets over the weekend to take part and cheer on the yearly fundraising Scout & Guide Carnival.

Children took part in the procession, wearing impressive fancy dress, starting on floats from Bristol Avenue, through Church Street, finishing at Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope.

Organisers said it was a “fabulous effort by everybody in the procession” and went on to thank every one for their support.

“We can't thank everybody enough for their support through sponsorship, help on the field, incredibly generous donations, the leaders giving up their time to help the children make their Scouting and Guiding memories, our dedicated committee, all those who had a stall with us, the volunteers who ran the Scout and Guide stalls and everyone who attended. It takes a special community to support us this much.”

The carnival has been a fixture of village life for more than 50 years.

PCR FM was also there hosting the entertainment at the carnival, provided by live bands, with displays from local dance groups and magicians.

Werrington Carnival procession through the village

1. Werrington Carnival

Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Werrington Carnival procession through the village

2. Werrington Carnival

Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Werrington Carnival procession through the village

3. Werrington Carnival

Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Werrington Carnival procession through the village

4. Werrington Carnival

Werrington Carnival procession through the village Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:OrganisersScoutsWerrington