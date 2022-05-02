A well known partner at a Peterborough law firm is to retire after a 45-year long career.

Tim Thompson, Senior Partner at Hegarty Solicitors, in Broadway, Peterborough, and which also has offices in Stamford and Oakham, is set to retire this month.

Tim joined the firm in 1977 and became a partner in 1979.

From left, Martin Bloom, who is taking over as Senior Partner at Hegarty Solicitors in Peterborough from Tim Thompson who is retiring after 45 years.

During his career, Tim has dealt with a range of legal areas including criminal defence and prosecutions, residential and commercial property transactions and most recently employment law.

Well-known and respected amongst the Peterborough business community, assisting HR teams and employers navigate the complex world of employment law, Tim is known for his helpful, friendly and proactive approach.

Throughout his career Tim has been a regular speaker at employment law seminars, offering advice to HR professionals throughout the local area.

He said: “I have enjoyed seeing the firm expand over the years, from a small office in Peterborough with a handful of staff, to now operating from branches across the region with offices in Peterborough, Stamford and Oakham.

“We have a dynamic team who are committed to delivering exceptional service to clients, and with the development of new talent across the business, I am confident the firm will continue to go from strength to strength.”