But for one former Peterborough woman, and fan of British sitcom Only Fools and Horses, it was a ‘lovely jubbly’ start to the big day.

Sylvia Attwell was overjoyed to tie the knot to Alan Gilbert at St Gilbert’s Church in Brothertoft on Saturday.

"It was an amazing day,” said Sylvia. “Alan is the most loveliest selfless person I've ever met. I am honoured to be his wife.”

Bride, Sylvia Attwell, arriving at St Gilbert of Sempringham Church in Brothertoft (image: David Dawson).

Alan, 48, added: “I was very privileged to marry such a wonderful person. It has changed my world for the best.”

The pair chose to incorporate elements of the popular sitcom as both they, Alan’s parents and Sylvia’s late father were “huge fans”.

The couple’s first date was at the Paul Pry pub on Lincoln Road in Peterborough, where Sylvia lived before relocating to Boston.

The first ever episode of Only Fools and Horses aired on the 8 September 1981 and followed the Trotters until 2003 (inset David Jason who starred as Del Boy). Credit: Getty.

"I've watched all the episodes,” she said. ”My late father would have been so pleased.”

Getting in and out of the tiny Robin Reliant was no problem on the day for Sylvia, who wisely avoided a dress with a voluminous skirt.

"I chose an old fashioned, high-neck lace dress as I needed to be able to get in and out of the car,” she said, “plus I think it is similar to what the character Raquel wore.”

The couple carried on the Only Fools and Horses theme back at their garden reception which featured images of Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad on easels. The theme song was also played as people arrived.

Bride Sylvia Attwell arriving at her wedding in an Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler (image: David Dawson).

The couple met on a Facebook dating page, and at age 50, Sylvia said she had all but lost hope of ever finding true love.

"I really didn’t have much hope of ever finding love until I met Alan,” said Sylvia, who works at Curtis Bakers in Strait Bargate.

"As you get older, you don’t really go out much anymore so it becomes harder to meet people, and all your friends have got partners so you start to worry you may never find anyone.”

Sylvia has only been using the dating group for three days when she met Alan.

"I just found him to be very polite and I was amazed at how he spoke to me,” she said.

"We met in the May and I had moved in with him by the October. One year later, we got married.

"We just really get on so well. He’s the loveliest person I’ve ever met. We don’t really have arguments either, there’s not a bad word between us.”

For Sylvia and Alan, it is not a case of ‘opposites attract’ as the pair have very similar tastes.

"We both just love having fun,” said Sylvia. “We are so alike and have very similar tastes in everything. We love fishing and quirky days out such as playing glow-in-the-dark crazy golf.”

Sylvia now says she hopes her story will help to inspire others who are hoping to find someone special.