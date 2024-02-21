Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued an inclement weather warning for our region.

The yellow warning for heavy rain is in place from 5am to 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, February 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborians are warned that flooding and disruption are likely to occur in some places during this time, and that there is also a slight chance some homes and businesses may experience power cuts and loss of other services.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Peterborough between 5am and 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, February 22)

The warning follows a period of wet weather which has left many parts of the city and surrounding area adversely impacted by flooding caused by rain.

The video above shows how Ferry Meadows has seen much of its parkland disappear underwater over the past week or more, with the watersports centre closing and many fields saturated with water spilled over from the River Nene.

Indeed, the most recent readings of the River Nene level at Orton Sluice show the river’s height to be 2.46 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is considered ‘high’, being a good 20cm above the upper limit of the normal range, which is typically between 0.91m and 2.26m.

Alerts are still in place for possible flooding on the Lower Nene and Lower Welland rivers, while flooding is expected at North Bank Road, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice.

Fortunately, the current forecast sees the weather turning slightly more favourable towards the end of the week.

The MeteoGroup, which provides weather data for BBC Weather, has forecast ‘sunny intervals and a moderate breeze’ for Friday, February 23.