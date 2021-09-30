Wear your slippers on Friday to support Age UK’s big to end loneliness in Peterborough

As part of this, AUKCAP is urging the local community to don their slippers, donate a little and share their pictures via social media to spread the campaign message while having fun.

AgeUKCAP is an independent charity, that raises funds to deliver services that directly benefit local older people. It has built up an army of 500+ volunteers who dedicate their free time to support independence, living at home, engaging with the local community and helping to make links so that individuals can take part in social activities, meet other people, develop and sustain friendships.

All these elements help the aging process and contribute to reduce the challenging impacts of loneliness and social isolation.

The Slip into Slippers campaign hopes to raise vital funds by encouraging all in their local community to wear their most colourful and crazy slippers in their place of work, education or just in their home – whilst sharing images via social media tagging @AgeUKCAP, #slipintoslippers21, #reduceloneliness and donate £3 to support the organisation and its work in the local community.

Melanie Wicklen, Chief Executive, Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “The last 18 months have been our most challenging time yet as our services have been in high demand and often presented very complex circumstances.

“We have had to adapt quickly and safely to support the changing needs of the people we support in our community. Our staff and volunteers have professionally supported some of the most vulnerable people during the pandemic, with kindness and compassion. Now is an opportunity to raise funds to support our valuable work, but also have some light-hearted fun.

“Many of us are still working from home, so it’s never been easier than now to show us your slippers! Maybe you can decorate your slippers and see who in your team has ‘the best’ or wear your slippers on location. Maybe show us your pets in slippers!

“As an independent charity, we raise our own funds to deliver local services to older people living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, so we hope this campaign will inspire people donate to our cause and raise awareness of the local needs.”

To support the Slip into Slippers campaign, you can either donate via your organisation as a group donation, or directly to the charity - see WAYS TO DONATE, or text SLIPPERS 3 (or any amount from 3 to 20 e.g. SLIPPERS 5, to donate £5 up to SLIPPERS 20 to donate £20) to 70470. Texts cost £3 (or amount being donated) plus one standard rate message.