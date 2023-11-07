Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising father from Thorney is preparing to trek to Oxford on foot within just 48 hours later this month.

Julio Barrientos is undertaking the epic challenge to raise funds for two charities which supported him and his wife, Amanda, after their son, Luca, was born extremely prematurely in May of last year.

“Luca was born at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, gestation age 23 weeks and five days,” Julio explained.

Luca Barrientos weighed just 680 grams when he was born extremely prematurely at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford last year.

Luca’s early arrival meant he weighed just 680 grams when he was born. Julio and Amanda’s concerns were magnified when they discovered around only 4 in 10 babies survive being born at 23 weeks.

“Luca fought and was determined to be with us,” Julio noted.

Little Luca – who earned the nickname ‘Luca the Lion’ because of his fight – had to remain in Oxford for treatment for close to two months.

Julio recalled how difficult it was to spend 48 days in Oxford NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) while living two hours away.

The fact that 'Luca the Lion' defied the odds to survive his premature birth makes him a 'miracle baby' to parents Julio and Amanda Barrientos.

The 48-year-old IT support manager said “a huge pressure was lifted” when the couple were told they could stay at the Ronald McDonald House within the hospital premises.

Another charity, SSNAP Oxford – which supports sick newborns and their parents – also provided vital help.

“They gave us overall support,” Julio acknowledged, “generally being there if we needed anything.”

Luca was eventually transferred to Peterborough City NICU, where he stayed for a further eight weeks until he was, to the couple’s delight, finally discharged.

“He is our miracle baby,” Julio said: “we’re so blessed to have him in our lives.”

Julio and Amanda are infinitely grateful for the support they received:

“We were incredibly fortunate and are appreciative,” Julio said, “so we want to give back by raising money for the two charities that had an impact during that difficult time.”

Keen runner Julio will jog, walk and run from Thorney to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, via Peterborough City Hospital, on World Prematurity Day, November 17.

The couple have set up a GoFundMe page which aims to raise £10,000.

“We would like to sponsor a room for a family for six months in Luca’s name,” Julio said.