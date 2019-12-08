We’re lifting community spirits

S pread more neighbourly cheer is our latest message – and here we share our top five tips to keep community spirits high this festive season.

The advice, from us, Nene & Welland Oddfellows, your local friendship group, comes on the back of the Campaign to End Loneliness’ Be More Us initiative, which reports that almost half of UK adults say that their busy lives prevent them from connecting with other people, writes Andrew Spencer, Social C0-Ordinator, Nene & Welland Oddfellows.

In the run up to, and during, the festive holiday period, we know that many people’s day-to-day lives become even more hectic and distracted. So our friendly, festive nudge is to not forget the importance of maintaining relationships with those living around you.

The high spirits of the season creates lots of opportunity to strike up new conversations and to spread more neighbourly cheer, but with a serious message of making sure we look out for each other, too.

With over 200 years’ experience in helping people to form friendships and in offering support to its members, the Oddfellows has the following advice:

1: Start with a hello. Add a smile and a comment about the weather, and it’s often all you need to break the ice.

2: Let them know who you are. Use the festive season as a chance to drop a card through their letterbox. They can then put a name to your face.

3: Be thoughtful. Small, helpful gestures can make a huge difference. If you’ve taken in a parcel for a neighbour, drop it off for them when you notice they’re in, or put their bin out if you notice they’ve forgotten.

4: Share news of local events. Whether you stick a flyer on a communal noticeboard, or post a notice through their door, share what’s happening in the area with your neighbours. Better still, invite them along to something you’re going to.

5: Keep an eye out for vulnerable people. Let them know you’re there for them, especially if the weather’s bad, or you think someone needs some extra help or company.

We’re hosting a Friendship Lunch on Wednesday December 18 at The Riverside Hotel, Surfleet. It’s relaxed and informal, so a great opportunity to get to know others in your area. Feel free to invite your neighbours, too!

We meet regularly in the Spalding and Market Deeping area, to enjoy events, fundraise and offer support to each other. To find out more about getting involved, contact Andrew on 07729519122 or email andrew.spencer@oddfellows.co.uk.

Further information can also be found online at www.oddfellows.co.uk.