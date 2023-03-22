A week-long campaign of action to highlight litter-related issues across the city will take place this month - and everyone in Peterborough is invited to get involved.

Organised by Peterborough City Council and supported by several community groups (including the Peterborough Litter Wombles), Litter Action Week is scheduled to run between March 25 and April 1.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, said: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and clean up litter around the city, so if you can spare some time please join in, either as an individual, a group or as a business or school.”

Community litter picking volunteers at work at London Road on the side of the A15 near Drake Avenue.

The council’s campaign has been scheduled to tie-in with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Cleaning up litter costs the council a significant amount of money each year, money which could be better spent on other essential services and projects.

Organisers hope this campaign will highlight the positive work the council and voluntary groups do to tackle litter-related issues, as well as encourage people to dispose of their litter more responsibly.

Harry Machin has been litter picking for 12 years on behalf of the Peterborough Litter Wombles.

He believes Litter Action Week is “massively worthwhile” as “it gets councillors, and others, more aware of the issues.”

“There’s so much old litter that the council hasn’t had the funding to clear,” he said, “volunteers can’t do it all but we can make a huge difference.”

The Wombles – who number more than 700 members – routinely pick up unusual items.

Harry says illegal weapons, pristine marriage outfits, unopened bottles of lager and even £20 notes end up in their rubbish bags.

Litter Action Week will kick-off on Saturday 25 March with a special event at Peterborough Town Hall from 10am - 2pm.

Along with refreshments and stalls, the event will feature displays of fly-tipping cameras and sweeping machines on Bridge Street.

Anyone who would like to take part in the campaign can head along and collect litter-picking equipment at the event.