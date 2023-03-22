News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
7 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
8 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
38 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

'We make a huge difference': Peterborough residents invited to take part in Litter Action Week

‘This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and clean up litter around the city’

By Darren Calpin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT

A week-long campaign of action to highlight litter-related issues across the city will take place this month - and everyone in Peterborough is invited to get involved.

Organised by Peterborough City Council and supported by several community groups (including the Peterborough Litter Wombles), Litter Action Week is scheduled to run between March 25 and April 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, said: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and clean up litter around the city, so if you can spare some time please join in, either as an individual, a group or as a business or school.”

Community litter picking volunteers at work at London Road on the side of the A15 near Drake Avenue.
Community litter picking volunteers at work at London Road on the side of the A15 near Drake Avenue.
Community litter picking volunteers at work at London Road on the side of the A15 near Drake Avenue.
Most Popular

The council’s campaign has been scheduled to tie-in with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Cleaning up litter costs the council a significant amount of money each year, money which could be better spent on other essential services and projects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers hope this campaign will highlight the positive work the council and voluntary groups do to tackle litter-related issues, as well as encourage people to dispose of their litter more responsibly.

Harry Machin has been litter picking for 12 years on behalf of the Peterborough Litter Wombles.

Cleaning up litter costs the council a significant amount of money each year, money which could be better spent on other essential services and projects.
Cleaning up litter costs the council a significant amount of money each year, money which could be better spent on other essential services and projects.
Cleaning up litter costs the council a significant amount of money each year, money which could be better spent on other essential services and projects.

He believes Litter Action Week is “massively worthwhile” as “it gets councillors, and others, more aware of the issues.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s so much old litter that the council hasn’t had the funding to clear,” he said, “volunteers can’t do it all but we can make a huge difference.”

The Wombles – who number more than 700 members – routinely pick up unusual items.

Harry says illegal weapons, pristine marriage outfits, unopened bottles of lager and even £20 notes end up in their rubbish bags.

Litter Action Week will kick-off on Saturday 25 March with a special event at Peterborough Town Hall from 10am - 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with refreshments and stalls, the event will feature displays of fly-tipping cameras and sweeping machines on Bridge Street.

Anyone who would like to take part in the campaign can head along and collect litter-picking equipment at the event.

If that isn’t possible then would-be participants can always email the council at [email protected]

Read More
'Clean Up Peterborough': Resident's mission to clean up city streets with new vo...
PeterboroughHarry MachinNigel SimonsOrganisersPeterborough City Council