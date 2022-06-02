John Hedington, fundraising volunteer with staff and volunteers at CARESCO, in Sawtry, who have been awarded an MBE (image: David Lowndes)

Three groups of dedicated Cambridgeshire volunteers have been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, equivalent to an MBE.

From the city, Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association, a multicultural organisation that works tirelessly to champion social inclusion within society, have been awarded for their work.

Other groups given a royal nod from Cambridgeshire include CARESCO, a dedicated community based charity in Sawtry and Library at Home Services, who bring library services to people’s homes, enhancing social interaction and wellbeing.

‘Vital lifeline’

CARESCO’s general manager, Emma Flanz said: “We are extremely honoured and proud to receive the Queen’s Award.

"CARESCO is a vital lifeline for many in our community. Our volunteers, both past and present, have kindly donated the most precious thing; their time and their talents.

"As everyone knows all too well, the pandemic has made life very challenging for the past two years, but thanks to our incredible team, we have kept going. This very coveted award is a fitting tribute to everyone who supports CARESCO”.

‘Lifeline of friendship’

Cambridgeshire County Council volunteer and health development manager, Elizabeth Sheppard said; “We are delighted that our Library at Home volunteers have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. This is brilliant recognition for the amazing work these volunteers do.

"Our volunteers deliver a home library service to many people who cannot get out and about.

"These dedicated volunteers have provided a lifeline of friendship and books over many years.”

‘They have worked very hard’

Moez Nathu, CEO of Parca in Peterborough, said: “It is and honour to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

"We have supported many vulnerable people through our organisation and we want to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers for being a pillar of PARCA.

“They have worked very hard, and they have shared many valuable life skills to those we support.”

The Cambridgeshire groups are joining a total of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups receiving the prestigious award this year.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest honour a voluntary group can be awarded and aims to recognises outstanding work in communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and recipients are announced each year on 2 June, the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Six representatives from each group will receive the award crystal and certificate from Julie Spence, lord-lieutenant of Cambridgeshire later this summer.

‘Exemplary voluntary service’

Mrs Julie Spence, lord-lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: ‘Winning a Queens Award for Voluntary Service is a great accolade and it’s brilliant that the county has three organisations providing life enhancing services to our citizens winning an award is this very pertinent Platinum Jubilee year.