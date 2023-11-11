WATCH: We will remember them. Peterborough falls silent for Armistice Day service

Veterans stand alongside football fans and shoppers for Armistice Day service

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Peterborough fell silent to remember the fallen.

The Armistice Day service was held at the War Memorial in Bridge Street, and scores of people turned up – some doing early Christmas shopping, others on their way to the Peterborough United v Cambridge United match a few minutes up the road.

Young and old wore poppies to pay their respects to all those who have died in conflict.

Mayor cllr Nick Sandford said the day had particular significance this year, with conflicts taking place around the world. He said: “It is important that we remember all the people who have been killed and injured, not just in the First and Second World Wars, but in all the conflicts that have happened since then. And it is also important that we remember the importance of our armed forces in keeping us safe in a world that is increasingly uncertain.”

Cllr Sandford laid a poppy wreath at the memorial during the service.

Raymond Collins brought a picture of his father, Samuel, to the service, along with his dad’s medals.

He said it had been an honour to represent Samuel, who served as a Merchant Navy officer on the Arctic Convoys during the Second World War.

He said: “It is very splendid, very heartfelt. A real treasured moment.”

Graham Casey, the Peterborough Royal British Legion branch chairman, said he was pleased to see so many people attend the service.

He said: “We have lots of ex-service men living in the city, and everyone living today is related to someone who was affected in some way by the First World War, and indeed the Second World War, and in recent times, all the wars that have happened since. So it is a time for everyone to come together and reflect on the impact of warfare on their families.

"Over the years we have seen numbers (of people attending Remembrance servicers) go up and down, but at the moment it is very high in people’s minds, and hopefully it will give us time to reflect on what is most important.”

A second service will take place tomorrow, Remembrance Sunday, at the War Memorial, with the parade starting at 10.30am.

It will be streamed live on the council’s Youtube channel

1 . Armistice Day The Last Post is sounded Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Armistice Day Mayor Nick Sandford lays a wreath at the War Memorial Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales