Sitting pretty on the River Welland, the Lincolnshire town of Market Deeping has long been seen as one of our more region’s more desirable places to live, work and grow up.But why is this? What makes this modest town of just over 6,000 people such an attractive prospect?

Is it the town’s heritage buildings and attractive setting? Or is Deeping’s dining and drinking options which give it the edge, along with its compact size? Perhaps it’s the mix of independent shops and convenient supermarkets which locals appreciate most. Maybe it’s the pervasive sense of community which makes people fall in love with the place – who knows?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the only truly constructive way to answer a question like this is to go to the horse’s mouth and ask the people who call the place home.

And so that’s what we did.

Armed with a video camera and a palpable sense of curiosity, the Peterborough Telegraph spent the day asking those who live, work and play in the town one very simple question: “what’s so great about living in Market Deeping?”

Fortunately for us, the good folk of Deeping weren’t shy in offering their responses. School teachers, butchers, newsagents, chip shop staff, childminders, antiques dealers and even a few retirees were good enough to share their thoughts with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad