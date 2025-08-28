WATCH: St George's Crosses painted on Peterborough mini roundabouts and zebra crossing 'scrubbed out' as council says they will be removed

On Wednesday, The Peterborough Telegraph reported that a number of England and Union flags had been hung from posts in and around Whittlesey Road in Stanground.

Residents have also painted a red cross on the two mini roundabouts – and on the white spaces on one of the zebra crossings next to the roundabouts – in an effort to turn them into England flags.

Another resident has made a rough attempt to cover over the red markings with white paint – but the crosses are still visible.

Today, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the red lines that have been painted on mini roundabouts and a crossing in Stanground and are currently arranging for this to be removed.”

Earlier this week, when talking about the flags hung from street furniture in the area, Councillor Dennis Jones, leader for Peterborough City Council, said the flags would not be removed, but added: "We are aware of Union Jack and St George's Cross flags being placed on our lampposts, including this case in Stanground.

"We are concerned about the risks to those who are putting these flags up at height, and also the safety of motorists and pedestrians, as anyone driving along this stretch of road could have their concentration diverted from the road, other vehicles and pedestrians."

The trend for hanging flags from lampposts and painting roundabouts has been seen elsewhere in the country in recent times.

Last week, Fenland District Council said they ‘proudly support the flying of national flags.’

Leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “In Fenland, we welcome, support and encourage the patriotic flying of our nation’s flags.

“The Union Flag and the Cross of St George represent our shared history, heritage and national pride and, if flown in a safe and appropriate manner, it can create a real sense of civic pride and unity.

“Flags are flown at our council buildings and in our town centres on key national days and special occasions and they will continue to be – and we’re proud to see others flying them with pride too.”

"It is important people are mindful of flag flying guidance and think of their own safety, and the safety of others, when flying flags or draping anything at height. Permission of the landowner of the site on which they are displayed must be obtained and they must not cause a hazard.

“As a local council, our priority is always to work with communities so that flags can be displayed appropriately,” added Cllr Boden. “The only circumstances where we would intervene are if something posed a danger to public safety.”

