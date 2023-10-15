Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s most successful ever Olympian Sir Jason Kenny officially started the AEPG Great Eastern Run – before leaping the fence to take part in the 13 mile run.

Sir Jason, who won seven Gold Medals during his career as an elite cyclist, was taking part in his first ever half marathon.

He said he had done no training for the event, saying: “I am a hobbyist, I go for a run in the morning just to try and stay fit, and I just love it, and enjoy it.”

The start of the Great Eastern Run

He said running had been completely different to cycling. He said all his training during his career had been on the bike, saying: “I’m surprised how much I have fallen in love with it (running) really, but it is so easy to do, you just need a pair of trainers and you can take it anywhere in the world.

"We are really lucky, we travel loads and I get to run in loads of different cities and amazing placers.”Sir Jason said he was hoping to complete the course in about one hour 50 minutes.

Crowds lined the streets across Peterborough to offer support to the runners – from the elite athletes at the front, to the fun runners just aiming for their own personal best – and to raise money for a good cause

Along with Sir Jason, runners taking part included Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.