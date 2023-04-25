WATCH: Sacrifices of 'Lonely Anzac' remembered at special service in Peterborough cemetery

Cemetery falls silent to remember those who died from Australia and New Zealand during wars

The sacrifices of ‘The Lonely Anzac’ Sgt Thomas Hunter, and countless other servicemen and women from the other side of the world were marked at a special service at Peterborough’s Broadway Cemetery.

The annual ANZAC Day service took place at Australian Sgt Hunter’s graveside, with military veterans joining current service personnel from Australia to pay their respects.

Sgt Hunter was fighting at the Battle of The Somme in the First World War, when he was seriously injured. He was taken to the UK for treatment, but had to be taken off the train at Peterborough, where he was taken to the city hospital (now the museum.) Sadly he died from his injuries. The congregation at the service heard how Peterborough took Sgt Hunter into their hearts, and a large funeral was held for him in the city.

Corporal James Caulfield and Sgt Lars Jessop, who are on an exchange programme with the British Army, represented their homeland at the service, and laid flowers at Sgt Hunter’s grave.

Following the service, Cpl Caulfield said: “It is important to remember the lives lost in the horrible wars we have had over the years, but also the relationships and friendships we have built over the years.

"It is absolutely amazing to see, over here, the camaraderie and openness for us two Aussies to come straight into a little county’s ANZAC Day Parade, for one of our soldiers that was lost, it is amazing to see that no matter where you go in the world, everyone chips in, it is absolutely awesome.”

Sgt Jessop said it was an honour to place a wreath at Sgt Hunter’s graveside.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Tim Seal said: “The commemoration of ANZAC Day is something that says regardless of what happens in the world, the sacrifice, the service of those from across the Commonwealth, across the United Kingdom and partner nations, are hugely important. ANZAC Day is particularly important to our Australian colleagues based here today, and more importantly even than that, being here at the memorial to Sgt Hunter, who lost his life as a result of the First World War and was taken into the hearts of the people of Peterborough in 1916.”

ANZAC Day is held on April 25 every year, to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli, where scores of Australian and New Zealand soldiers lost their lives.

