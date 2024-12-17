WATCH: Posh Foundation youngsters do their bit to help others at Christmas with Peterborough Food Bank donation

Around 70 meals donated to charity organisation

Members of Peterborough United’s Posh Foundation scored another success this week – this time making sure residents in crisis in the city had access to a meal this Christmas.

Youngsters from the Posh Foundation visited the Peterborough Food Bank on Tuesday, donating enough food for 70 meals for people in crisis.

Archie Waterland, Ella Maibale, Edyn Osker and Logan Robinson were on hand to drop the carrier bags packed full of vital supplies to the charity, which is located at Dodson House in Fengate.

Logan said: “When it is Christmas, it is a time of giving, and to give to people that are less fortunate is really important.

"It is all about giving and being together.”

Julie Gooding, Community Action Development Worker at the Food Bank, said the donation from the foundation would go a long way to helping those in need.

She said: “This donation is really significant as it represents a prominent team in the UK and extremely well known name in the Peterborough showing care and concern for the vulnerable in their own community.

"They are leading the way for local business to show care and compassion and allowing those often hidden in poverty to feel seen and supported by their city. Involving the younger players in this also encourages a heart of generosity in the next generation.”

What food is needed – and how can you donate?

The Food Bank has a shopping list set up to help people who wish to donate food make sure they are giving the things that are needed most – however all food is always well received. – the link is https://peterborough.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/

People can also donate money to help the Food Bank – they currently spend £6,000 per month

The shopping list, which is regularly updated, is split into a number of sections – and the ‘urgently needed’ items are: Instant Mash, Squash, Tinned Soup, and Tinned Fruit, Tinned Potato

The ‘Items needed’ section includes: Long life Fruit Juice, tinned puddings and biscuits.

The ‘Items we have plenty of’ section includes: Baked Beans, Pulses, Pasta and Toilet Rolls.

Food donated must be in date – so please no out of date or very near its expiry date items – and they cannot accept baby milk formula products.

To donate, you can go to one of the donation supermarkets and buy some food and put it into one of the donation bins in there, or you can purchase the food and bring it to our warehouse at Dodson House, Fengate. (The warehouse is open Monday to Friday from 10am – 1pm on Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm)

Or you can donate financially, and there is a giving page on the Peterborough Food Bank website.