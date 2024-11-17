Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

IMAX cinema has created 60 jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager of Peterborough’s new Odeon Luxe Cinema says there is huge excitement ahead of today’s opening of the eight screen IMAX venue.

Will Langston, manager of the Odeon in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are very excited to be opening.

"There is an amazing buzz in the community.

He added: “We have a team of 60 staff ready to welcome our guests.

"All screens will be open and there are plenty of films to see. The demand has been incredible.”