WATCH: Peterborough's Odeon Luxe IMAX manager tells of huge demand for new cinema
IMAX cinema has created 60 jobs
The manager of Peterborough’s new Odeon Luxe Cinema says there is huge excitement ahead of today’s opening of the eight screen IMAX venue.
Will Langston, manager of the Odeon in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are very excited to be opening.
"There is an amazing buzz in the community.
He added: “We have a team of 60 staff ready to welcome our guests.
"All screens will be open and there are plenty of films to see. The demand has been incredible.”
