WATCH: Peterborough Museum given lift with £140,000 funding boost

Peterborough funding part of £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund for venues across the country

Peterborough’s historic museum has been given a real lift – with news of a £140,000 funding boost.

The Museum, located in Priestgate in the city centre, has been given the funding as part of the Government’s Arts Everywhere Fund.

The cash will be used to replace the aging mechanical lift and improve access.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes (left) and Peterborough City Council leader cllr Dennis Jones (right) announce the new funding for Peterborough Museum

The news is a boost to the attraction, coming just hours after the City Council’s budget saw the opening hours of the museum cut as part of cost cutting measures.

Welcoming the news, council leader cllr Dennis Jones said: “I am absolutely delighted that due to funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Peterborough Museum has been awarded a grant of £137,00 to install a new electronic lift after having a mechanical lift for so many years.

"We now have the funding so that it should be installed in September 2026. It is still some way off, but at least we know the funding is coming and it is for the betterment of the Museum.”

When asked how important this funding – and the Museum itself – is for Peterborough, given the budget cuts, Cllr Jones said: “Absolutely critical – mission critical for what we want to achieve as a city. It is the cultural hub of the whole city. This is where most people should be coming to and then exploring other parts of the city. The museum is pivotal in what we are able to do.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes added: “This new funding is a huge vote of confidence, both for the museum and the city. ”We know the museum is at the heart of our arts and culture, something we are seeking to build upon. Even though we have had some funding bumps down the line, this new funding from the Government shows we are back on the map, and working together – the council, the friends group, the Museum team itself, I am really hopeful we can win more funds in the months ahead and really build on the success of the Museum.”

Stewart Howe, chair of Friends of Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, added: "We are delighted to hear about the government's funding to support heritage and culture. This funding for the lift refurbishment at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery is a vital improvement, which will greatly enhance accessibility for all visitors, ensuring the museum remains a welcoming space for everyone.”

Hundreds of venues across the country will benefit from the funding.

Announcing the scheme, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Arts and culture help us understand the world we live in, they shape and define society and are enjoyed by people in every part of our country. They are the building blocks of our world-leading creative industries and make a huge contribution towards boosting growth and breaking down barriers to opportunities for young people to learn the creative skills they need to succeed.

“The funding we are announcing today will allow the arts to continue to flourish across Britain, creating good jobs and growth by fixing the foundations in our cultural venues, museums, libraries and heritage institutions.”