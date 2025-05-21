WATCH: Peterborough MP urges PM to help residents take back control of high streets as betting shop numbers grow

Prime Minister supports new meeting with officials

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called on the Prime Minister to help residents take back control of the high street as the numbers of betting shops and gaming arcades grow.

The demand comes as concerns increase at the impact of the number of gambling outlets in the city centre and the fear they are a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

The approach to Keir Starmer came during Prime Minister’s Questions when Mr Pakes urged him to allow government officials to meet with campaigners in Peterborough to find ways to tackle the problem.

Mr Pakes told MPs: “The Prime Minister will know that thriving high streets are essential to local growth but in cities like mine people are increasingly concerned by the uncontrolled growth of betting shops and vape stores.

“Research shows that this concern is not isolated and that nearly half of betting shops and gambling stores are in the 20 percent of places which are struggling the most, like Peterborough.

"Can I ask the Prime Minister if he will ask his departments to meet with me and campaigners so we can discuss ways that local communities like mine can take back control of our high streets?”

In response, Mr Starmer said: “We are committed to helping our nation’s high streets adapt and thrive

Planning applications are required for any new betting office to make sure locals have a say on individual cases.

"And communities can use the planning system to allow for a change of use in their property.

He added: “I will make sure he gets the meeting that he has asked for.”

A glance around Peterborough city centre reveals a varied offer of betting shops including well known names like Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill, Paddy Power, Jennings Bet and Betfred plus adult gaming centres including a recently expanded New Horizon Amusements in Bridge Street, and Merkur Slots, which has four outlets in the city centre.

Alongside Mr Pakes, concerns have been voiced about the issue by North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and the city’s development guardian, the Peterborough Civic Society

.