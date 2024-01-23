WATCH: Peterborough celebrates inauguration of Indian temple with colourful service

In a joyous and spiritually charged event, hundreds of Hindus in and around Peterborough gathered at the Bharat Hindu Samaj’s temple to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India.

The day-long festivities at the Rock Road temple were a testament to the deep-rooted cultural and religious values cherished by the community.

The opening of the temple in India has been celebrated by many Hindus across the world, and it was opened by the Indian Prime Minister.

Celebrations were held in Peterborough on Monday, and began with a vibrant and traditional pooja and Havan (a fire ritual performed on special occasions) in the morning, where devotees, guided by the Poojari (Hindu priest) of the temple, participated wholeheartedly. The sacred fire and the rhythmic chanting of Vedic hymns set the tone for the day, invoking blessings for the newly consecrated Ram Mandir.

Following the Havan, around 200 attendees were treated to an excellent lunch, which was prepared by number of volunteers, working for the last 2-3 days. This added to the festive atmosphere and provided a moment for social bonding and community fellowship.

As the day progressed, the afternoon session featured a soulful recital of the Hanuman Chalisa (a hymn). Devotees immersed themselves in the divine verses, connecting with the spiritual essence of the occasion.

The evening was adorned with the enchanting tunes of Bhajans (religious songs), skillfully sung by members of the Bharat Hindu Samaj. The melodic rendition created a serene ambiance, echoing through the temple premises. The devotional atmosphere further enhanced with the recital of Ramraksha, a poetic hymn praising Lord Ram and invoking his divine blessings.

Adding a youthful and joyous touch to the celebrations, a children’s band took the stage, singing and playing songs that extolled the virtues of Lord Ram.

Volunteers, donned in special Ram Janmabhoomi T-shirts, added to the visual spectacle, symbolizing their dedication to the cause and the spirit of the occasion.

A spokesperson for the temple said: “The collective spirit of the attendees – more than 500 over the course of day, the dedication of volunteers, and the cultural richness on display made the consecration of the Ram Mandir celebrations at Bharat Hindu Samaj, Peterborough a truly memorable and spiritually uplifting event for all.”

Celebrations to mark the opening of a new Hindu temple at Ayodhya, India. The Bharat Hindu Samaj temple smoke cleansing celebration at Rock Road

