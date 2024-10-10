WATCH: Paddington Bear welcomed to Peterborough - but Mayor gets sandwich filling order wrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New film Paddington in Peru, will be in cinemas from November 8

Paddington Bear was welcomed to Peterborough this week with a special bench being unveiled at Queensgate.

Mayor Marco Cereste lifted the covers on the statue and seat at Queensgate yesterday.

However, he got his sandwich order wrong – asking for jam instead of the famous Peruvian’s favourite, marmalade.

Paddington was popular with visitors to the centre

Peterborough is one of 23 locations taking part in the Paddington Visits, a trail which will see the special statues appearing in cities, towns, and beauty spots all over the UK and Ireland in the run up to the new film, Paddington in Peru, being released in cinemas next month.