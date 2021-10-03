Watch out for the Peterborough runners in the London Marathon

A dad from Market Deeping who was told he would never recover from brain cancer will run the London Marathon.

More than a decade ago, Ian Davison, (48), was told he would not see another Christmas after the melanoma he had been living with for six years spread to his brain, however thanks to a new immunotherapy drug he defied doctors expectations and made a full recovery.

This October Ian will have his very last follow up appointment after more than 15 years of surgery, cancer treatment and hospital appointments. To mark the occasion, he decided to take on the iconic London Marathon to thank Macmillan for supporting him and his family throughout their ordeal.

Ian said: “As of October 2021, I will be 10 years post brain surgery. My last appointment ever will be in October – the same month I will run the London Marathon.”

Ian was first diagnosed with cancer in 2006 just after his daughter Amelia was born. What followed was six years of surgery, treatment and hospital appointments as the cancer was removed only to then return in a different part of his body. It spread to his lung, lymph nodes and small intestine before it was detected in his brain.

“At that point I was basically told to get my house in order, that I wouldn’t be here by Christmas.”

Ian was then asked if he’d like to test a new immunotherapy drug.

To sponsor Ian, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DAVO&pageUrl=1

At just 18, Ella Burdock, who lives just outside Bourne, will become Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s youngest ever participant when she takes her spot on the start line of the Virgin Monday London Marathon.

Ella said: “I lost my Mum and Nan from cancer, and during their last weeks they both stayed at and received care from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.“Mum was just forty-eight when she sadly passed away in February 2017. Following her passing, I was unable to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Sue Ryder helped me and my family in this moment of darkness. They paved the way for me to see there would be brighter days ahead.”

To donate to Ella’s Virgin London Marathon Just Giving page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ellaroseburdock

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall

A father from Peterborough, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is still planning to run the London Marathon in support of his son, who has Cerebral palsy.

Jamal Lumsden-Din (54) will be taking on this challenge of a lifetime for his son Jay (20), who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Despite his illness, he has continued to train for the marathon and fundraise for the national disability charity, Sense.

Jay attends a Sense College in Peterborough, and it is the support that he has received there that has inspired his father to fundraise for the charity.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Jamal can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lumsdendin.

Well known Peterborough fundraiser Del Singh says he will be running in memory of a friend when he takes on the London Marathon this weekend.

Del, 59, of Eastfield Road, will run the London Marathon for the charity Cancer Research UK on Sunday (October 3) – 18 months after the iconic run through the streets of the capital was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He ran the last London Marathon to take place before the pandemic in April 2019 and is taking on the 26.2-mile official course alongside 50,000 other runners, with a further 50,000 people around the world attempting their own virtual courses of the same distance.

To support Del’s fundraising visit here.

When Magpas Air Ambulance Dr Scott Castell decided to run 169 kilometres of organised races - in full flight suit and kit bag - little did he know what a long and gruelling challenge it would turn out to be.

Dr Scott has worked on board the Cambridgeshire Magpas Air Ambulance as part of the charity’s lifesaving medical team in Cambridgeshire for 4 years. When the service, that relies on public donations to continue saving lives, got their new AugustaWestland 169 helicopter early 2019, Scott knew he wanted to do something special to help them raise the extra £50,000 a month the charity needed to fund the investment.

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/challenge169 or text MILES to 70580 to donate £5*

A charity night at a restaurant near Peterborough has boosted a London Marathon runner’s fundraising effort by almost £900.

Warboys primary school head Becky Ford, who took up running to improve her health, received a cheque for £890.50 from Abdul Bashir, owner of Stilton’s Angel Spice restaurant, who held a fundraising night at the venue recently.

To donate go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/19966_8939877_98493

