Peterborough dad diagnosed with cancer to run London Marathon is support of his son with Cerebral palsy

Jamal Lumsden-Din and his son Jay.

Jamal Lumsden-Din (54) will be taking on this challenge of a lifetime for his son Jay (20), who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Despite his illness, he has continued to train for the marathon and fundraise for the national disability charity, Sense.

Jay attends a Sense College in Peterborough, and it is the support that he has received there that has inspired his father to fundraise for the charity. Sense Colleges are both an education service and adult social care day centre. They offer personalised learning for young people with complex disabilities, aged between 16 and 25.

This will be Jamal’s first Marathon and so far he has raised £1,500 and he is hoping to raise £2,000 in time for Sunday for the disability charity.

He said: “Most of my family and friends think I’m bonkers due to my recent cancer diagnosis. My son attends a Sense College in Peterborough. The focus on providing support not just for the individual but with the wider family and support unit is remarkable.

“It is so important to support charities like Sense that provide a voice for disabled people, especially during these troubling pandemic times.”

Richard Kramer, Chief Executive at Sense, added: ““We are so grateful and thrilled that Jamal, has chosen to support Sense by taking on the incredible challenge of running the London Marathon.

“It’s thanks to people like Jamal that Sense is able to support people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind, to communicate and experience the world.

“We wish Jamal the very best of luck on the day and look forward to cheering him on from the side-lines.”