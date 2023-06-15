Watch new video showing glimpse of how A47 in Cambridgeshire will ease traffic for drivers

A new visual representation of the 1.6 mile section of road, between Wansford and Sutton, has been released.

The project will aim to ease notorious traffic bottlenecks by creating a new, free-flowing link road to smoothly carry traffic from the southbound A1 onto the eastbound carriageway of the A47.

Further improvements – specifically designed to make the A47 safer – will see roundabouts redeveloped and junctions enhanced.

A new explainer video has been released showing how the new dual carriageway will operate (image: Highways).

New routes for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders will also be created.

Upon completion – which is expected to be open to traffic from winter 2026 - casualty projections over the next 60 years indicate as many as 42 fatal or serious injury collisions could be prevented, with up to 160 fewer accidents.