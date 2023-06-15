Watch new video showing glimpse of how A47 in Cambridgeshire will ease traffic for drivers
A new visual representation of the 1.6 mile section of road, between Wansford and Sutton, has been released.
The project will aim to ease notorious traffic bottlenecks by creating a new, free-flowing link road to smoothly carry traffic from the southbound A1 onto the eastbound carriageway of the A47.
Further improvements – specifically designed to make the A47 safer – will see roundabouts redeveloped and junctions enhanced.
New routes for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders will also be created.
Upon completion – which is expected to be open to traffic from winter 2026 - casualty projections over the next 60 years indicate as many as 42 fatal or serious injury collisions could be prevented, with up to 160 fewer accidents.
Ahead of major construction work will starting this winter, face-to-face drop-ins are taking place this week in Peterborough – find out all the dates here.