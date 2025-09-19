WATCH: Meet the Taekwondo champion and former gamekeeper who serve as Special Constables with Cambs Police

Two special constables at Cambridgeshire Constabulary have spoken out about their volunteer roles – as the force looks to recruit more.

In an interview for the ‘Cambs Cops’ podcast, the pair talk about the pride and passion that keeps them giving up their spare time to help police.

Joining the police as a Special Constable was a “massive eye-opener” for gamekeeper Thomas Ferrett. The father-of-three became a volunteer police officer at age 40, and admits he had never even used a computer before joining. He now says he gets withdrawal symptoms if he stays away from the beat too long.

“I did not know half that went on in this world until I joined the police”, Thomas said in the force’s latest podcast.

He was joined by fellow Special, Britni-May Edwards, who has some impressive skills under her belt.

A force spokesperson said: “As a teenager Britni-May competed internationally in Taekwondo, gaining a world championship title and trialled for the 2012 Olympics. She also spent 12 years working in the jewellery industry before moving into policing.”

The podcast has been released as the force opens for Specials recruitment.

“Being a Special requires a minimum commitment of four hours a week and many Specials have regular long-term careers,” the spokesperson went on. “It’s a way to give something back to your community and Specials dedicate their free time to policing, free of charge.

“In return, they receive professional training and learn skills and experience that can be used in everyday life and career progression.”

Britni-May said the Special Constabulary’s unique selling point was to bring insight and diversity to the force from outside the policing realm.

Born in Australia but brought up and educated in Cambridgeshire, Britni-May said: “I give up my free time in the hope that I can break down barriers – wearing the uniform brings a sense of pride, and if I can be the kind of officer that has a positive influence on someone then I have done my job.

“I truly believe those I work alongside will always try their best and to do the right thing, which is inspiring and motivating.

“Being a Special is a privilege and something that should be experienced.”

To find out more about being a Special Constable and to apply, visit the force website.