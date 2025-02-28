WATCH: Get a glimpse of how retailer Flannels will look in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:23 BST

Retailer says it plans to open later this year

Luxury retailer Flannels has confirmed that it will be opening a store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre later this year.

The chain, which specialises in ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, footwear, and more recently junior and beauty edits, will be located in a section of the space once occupied by department chain John Lewis.

Fitting out for the new store has already started and our video, taken at Flannels in Milton Keynes, shows how the Queensgate store could look when completed.

This image shows where the new Frasers store will be in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughThis image shows where the new Frasers store will be in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
This image shows where the new Frasers store will be in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

A spokesperson for Flannels said: “We are pleased to be opening a new 5,000 square feet Flannels store in Peterborough's Queensgate Centre, which is set to open late 2025.

He added: “This dynamic store will offer Peterborough customers the best of luxury and contemporary fashion, footwear and accessories.”

Flannels is a part of the retailing giant, the Frasers Group, which bought the luxury fashion operator in 2017 .

Frasers announced in October last year that it would be opening a new Frasers concept store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

It said this would involve a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct store, featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

The spokesperson said: “We are big believers in physical retail and these openings mark an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, said: “The signing of Frasers Group is a significant step in our drive to transform Queensgate into a leading retail and leisure destination.

"The quality of offer that Frasers Group provides will help attract an even bigger catchment, repeat visits, and longer dwell time, as we continue to evolve Queensgate with the needs and desires of our visitors firmly in mind.”

The opening of Frasers will be another major boost to the 42-year-old shopping centre as it will follow the long-awaited opening of the £60 million Odeon Luxe Cinema, which opened its doors to the public late last year.

