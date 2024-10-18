These images show how the new Frasers store, top, and Sports Direct stores will look when they open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Retail giant is expected to open in 2025

Plans have been drawn up for a shop fit-out in the former John Lewis units at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in a move expected to pave the way for the arrival of Frasers.

The fit-out is to be carried over the two storeys on the centre’s upper and lower malls.

The details for the shop fit-out are contained in a building regulations notice submitted to Peterborough City Council by the consultancy Sweco Building Control.

Retail giant Frasers confirmed in January this year that it planned to move into all the space vacated by department store John Lewis, following its closure in 2021.

Frasers is expected to open some time next year – and its pending arrival is already flagged up on the Queensgate 3D map of the shopping centre, which has printed ‘Frasers Coming soon’ over the space that used to be the John Lewis store.

Earlier this year a Frasers spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will be opening a new Frasers concept store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, bringing customers the world’s most aspirational brands, as well as a dynamic beauty hall.

"A 30,000 sq. ft Sports Direct store will also open, featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

"We are big believers in physical retail and these openings mark an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

And Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, said: “The signing of Frasers Group is a significant step in our drive to transform Queensgate into a leading retail and leisure destination.

"The quality of offer that Frasers Group provides will help attract an even bigger catchment, repeat visits, and longer dwell time, as we continue to evolve Queensgate with the needs and desires of our visitors firmly in mind.”

The opening of Frasers will be another major boost to the 42-year-old shopping centre as it will follow the long-awaited opening of the £60 million Odeon Luxe Cinema in the middle of next month.