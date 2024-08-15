Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local wordsmith Mark Grist will sign copies of latest children's book and perform new poetry at celebratory event

A former Poet Laureate is set to return to Peterborough for a special book launch and meet-the-author event this week.

Poet and author Mark Grist – who is also an Edinburgh Fringe Slam Champion – will be introducing his latest children's book, Bears Don't Get Scared, at Waterstones Bridge Street store at 2pm on Sunday, August 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark is champing at the bit to return to his hometown and reconnect with Peterborians:

'Bears Don't Get Scared' is local author and former Peterborough Poet laureate Mark Grist's second children's book (image: Ed Brandon)

“If you're around and fancy some fun, it’d be lovely to see you there,” he said.

illustrated by Chris Jevons, Bears Don't Get Scared tells the tale of Bella the Bear, who is thrilled to star in her school play but must overcome stage fright when the big night arrives.

A rhyming tale full of humour and heart, Bears Don't Get Scared is destined to follow in the successful footsteps of Mark's first book, Rhinos Don't Cry, which has marketed internationally and been translated into multiple languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former teacher Mark is very much hoping this launch will be as enjoyable as a similar event held in his honour last year to mark the release of Rhinos Don't Cry.

“I had such a great time last year; we sold out of books in minutes,” he recalled.

“It meant so much to see so many friends, ex-colleagues, students from my teaching days, and members of the arts and local community come out.”

The 30-minute launch event, which is free to attend, will also see Mark perform a selection of new poems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, attendees will be able to purchase signed copies of Bears Don't Get Scared and have a chat with the man himself about the inspiration (and perspiration) behind the book.

Mark, who has just finished an 11-date run at The Edinburgh Fringe, has also hinted he will be bringing elements of his hit show, Big Box Bonanza – which features a host of colourful boxes filled with surprises – along to the event.

Bears Don't Get Scared, published by Bloomsbury is available in shops nationwide and online now.