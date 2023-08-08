A Peterborough poet’s debut children’s book about a loveable rhinoceros has been charging up the charts as it flew off bookshop shelves.

Former Peterborough Poet Laureate Mark Grist released his first children’s story 'Rhinos Don't Cry' last month.

The book, which is illustrated by Chris Jevons, tells the story of Milo, a spirited little rhino who loves writing, climbing, banister-sliding, mountain bike riding, painting, and singing. Milo just loves being a rhino - but there's one small problem . . . rhinos don't cry. At least that's what Spike-O Mcree, his movie-star hero, always says. But when Milo meets Spike-O face to face, he finds out that not only is crying OK, it can also be very brave.

Mark with his new book, Rhinos don't cry. Photo: Mark Grist

The book has already proved to be a big hit, being named The Independent's Children's Book of the Week and copies sold out at Waterstones in Bridge Street, Peterborough within just a couple of days.

Mark Grist, who became a viral star when a video of him rap battling was shared millions of times on Youtube, said the experience of having his first children’s book out had been an ‘unusual’ one. He said: "Having a book out in shops is unusual for me as I'm used to just selling merch after gigs - I started out writing poems for audiences in pubs, mostly.

"Over the past week I’ve been hearing from people all around the world that have enjoyed Milo’s adventure - that has been amazing."

After the success of the first book, Mark is now planning more stories – and more characters – in the future.

He said: “This is the first in a series of books that look at difficult feelings and I can’t wait to expand on Milo’s world. Our next book will be about a little bear called Bella, and how she works (alongside her friends and her Granny) to overcome her fears.