First look inside Odeon Cinema in Peterborough ahead of opening with special £4 tickets-for-any-film offer

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:57 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 18:03 BST

Actor Warwick Davies to officially open new cinema

Odeon Cinema Group is putting on a special £4 ticket offer for customers during the first week of opening of its new venue in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The 600 seats cinema will be officially opened at 11am on Sunday (November 17) with the £4 ticket offer available for all films, all seats and all formats at the eight screen IMAX cinema.

Yaxley-based actor Warwick Davies, who has appeared in Star Wars and Harry Potter, will cut the ribbon to officially open the cinema.

Actor Warwick Davies will officially open the new Odeon Luxe Cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, at 11am on November 17.Actor Warwick Davies will officially open the new Odeon Luxe Cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, at 11am on November 17.
Actor Warwick Davies will officially open the new Odeon Luxe Cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, at 11am on November 17.

A spokesperson for the Odeon Cinema Group said: “To mark the very special occasion, ODEON is celebrating with an incredible opening week offer for cinema lovers, with tickets for just £4 for all films, all seats, all formats between November 17 and November 24 (inclusive).

"With £4 tickets on sale now, this special offer is perfectly timed for guests looking to enjoy the incredible autumn film slate; throughout launch week, cinema fans will be able to experience hotly anticipated releases from Gladiator II and Venom to Wicked and Paddington in Peru from one of more than 600 luxury seats.”

In addition, Odeon will also be offering the first 100 guests a free large dispensed drink to enjoy with their film of choice.

The spokesperson said: “For just £4 throughout opening week, guests can experience the brand-new IMAX screen, immersing guests in the magic of film from a screen that stretches from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, creating a picture so big it feels like you’re inside the film, while dozens of powerful speakers deliver truly heart-pounding audio.

“Guests will also be able to kick back and enjoy their film in style from one of Odeon’s iconic Luxe recliners or the biggest seat in the house, VIP Beds.

Suzie Welch, Managing Director UKI & Group Chief People Officer, ODEON Cinemas Group, said: “We’re so excited to have brought our first-class cinematic experience to Cambridgeshire for the first time with the launch of ODEON Luxe Peterborough and can’t wait to share our sense of celebration and excitement with as many guests as possible, kicking off with a very special opening week.

"With our combination of incredible screens, including IMAX, fantastic new films, and luxurious comfort, we are confident that guests will find themselves immersed in the magic of our ultimate silver screen experience at ODEON Luxe Peterborough.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre added: "We’re excited to welcome ODEON Luxe to Queensgate and to Peterborough.

"This opening marks a significant addition to our community, offering a top-tier entertainment experience right in the heart of the city.

"We look forward to seeing visitors enjoying the Luxe cinema and enhancing their trips to Queensgate with this incredible new offering.”

The new IMAX cinema is Odeon Cinema Group’s first venue in Cambridgeshire. The group is Europe's largest cinema operator, with brands in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal.

