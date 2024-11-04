Odeon Cinema: How much will tickets and popcorn cost at new Peterborough cinema?

The new blockbuster Peterborough Odeon Luxe cinema will open for business on Sunday, November 17.

While the movies themselves will be the star attraction, for many a night at the cinema is not complete without a drink, hotdog or, of course, popcorn.

So how much will a night at the new cinema (not including transport to or from the city centre) cost?

There are expected to be special offers during the opening week of the cinema being open.

Odeon do also say: “We have a fantastic range of cinema classics like popcorn, hot dogs and our famous nachos available to buy in cinema, but we do allow guests to bring in their own snacks and drinks.

“We do not allow the following to be brought in from outside the cinema: Heated food, Pungent food or Alcoholic drinks. “If you’re unsure, please ask any member of our team in cinema who will be happy to advise you.”

The 25,000 sq ft cinema has been designed by Odeon and features eight large screens with the clearest sound and brightest picture, including through Dolby-powered sound technology. The brand-new IMAX screen offers guests an edge-of-seat experience to get truly consumed by the magic of film. IMAX’s screens stretch from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, creating a picture so big it feels like you’re inside the film, while dozens of powerful speakers with heart-pounding audio bring the likes of Gladiator II and Wicked: Part One to life.

Food prices are obtained from https://www.moviefoodprices.com/odeon-food-prices/ on November 4.

1 . Peterborough Odeon The cinema will open on November 17 - and opening offers may be available during the opening week Photo: Jacob Ammentorp Lund Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Odeon Peterborough's new cinema will be an Odeon Luxe - tickets at the Leicester Luxe Odeon are £9.95 for adults and £7.50 for children if they are booked online. They are more expensive if brought at the venue itself. There may be opening week offers during the first few days of the Peterborough cinema opening Photo: ktsdesign - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Odeon Popcorn will cost between £5.20 and £5.70 for a regular bag, or between £5.90 and £6.20 for a large bag. One popcorn topping costs between £1.30 and £1.80 while three toppings costs between £2.30 and £2.80 Photo: Zoriana - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales