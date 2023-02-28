New drone footage has shown the moment the old footbridge over the A47, in Bretton, was demolished – where a new £6.5 million bridge has been installed.

The new footbridge, which is located between junctions 15 and 16 of the A47, officially opened on February 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways, who were responsible for the project, has said the new footbridge will make it “easier and safer to cross the A47” and “more accessible” for cyclists, walkers and wheelchair users.

Official opening of the new A47 pedestrian bridge, which links Netherton with South Bretton. Ravensthorpe primary pupils with Wayne Fitzgerald and bridge officials at the ribbon cutting

The new footbridge was built alongside an existing bridge, which was demolished earlier this month because it no longer met current industry standards.

Funding for the bridge comes as part of a £250 million package of projects, from National Highways, to improve the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the official opening of the bridge (February 28), Chris Eglinton, National Highways project manager for the build, said: “This is a fantastic day and I am delighted for everyone whose hard work and professionalism has got us to this point.

“Improving the major road network and making it safer – including how you cross over it – is what we do. This new bridge will make that much easier.

Official opening of the new A47 pedestrian bridge, which links Netherton with South Bretton

“Whether you’re on a bike or perhaps pushing a pram, I’m sure people will notice the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improved footbridge features new shallow access ramps, which are 3.5 metres wide.

Work to build the new bridge began in October 2021 and has caused temporary closures to the A47 in the last month.

Official opening of the new A47 pedestrian bridge, which links Netherton with South Bretton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad