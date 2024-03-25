WATCH: Donkeys lead traditional Palm Sunday procession to Peterborough Cathedral

Donkeys led a traditional Palm Sunday procession through the city centre to mark the start of Holy Week in Peterborough.

A special service was held in Cathedral Square to mark Palm Sunday, with some of the congregation holding palm leaves.

The parade, led by the pair of donkeys, then wound its way through the city centre to the Cathedral.

Palm Sunday always takes place the week before Easter Sunday, and commemorates Christ's triumphal entry, riding on a donkey, into Jerusalem. Its name originates from the palm branches waved by the crowd.

Palm Sunday Procession of Palms Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week

The two donkeys who led the procession

The parade wound its way through the city centre

Vanessa Parsons with the donkeys taking part