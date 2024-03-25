WATCH: Donkeys lead traditional Palm Sunday procession to Peterborough Cathedral

Service marks the start of Holy Week
By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Mar 2024

Donkeys led a traditional Palm Sunday procession through the city centre to mark the start of Holy Week in Peterborough.

A special service was held in Cathedral Square to mark Palm Sunday, with some of the congregation holding palm leaves.

The parade, led by the pair of donkeys, then wound its way through the city centre to the Cathedral.

Palm Sunday always takes place the week before Easter Sunday, and commemorates Christ's triumphal entry, riding on a donkey, into Jerusalem. Its name originates from the palm branches waved by the crowd.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week

Palm Sunday Procession of Palms

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week

The two donkeys who led the procession

Palm Sunday Procession of Palms

The two donkeys who led the procession

The parade wound its way through the city centre

Palm Sunday Procession of Palms

The parade wound its way through the city centre

Vanessa Parsons with the donkeys taking part

Palm Sunday Procession of Palms

Vanessa Parsons with the donkeys taking part

