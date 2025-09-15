WATCH as prolific shoplifter rides mobility scooter into Peterborough supermarket to steal handfuls of steaks

A prolific shoplifter rode a mobility scooter along the aisles of a supermarket before grabbing handfuls of steaks that he stuffed into a container on the vehicle before riding out of the store.

Malcolm Ravenhill (63) went to Co-op in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, on a mobility scooter where he grabbed steaks worth more than £250 before hiding them in the rear of the scooter and leaving the shop.

The theft occurred on September 2 at about 10.50am – just .six days after Ravenhill had been handed a suspended sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court having admitted eight other counts of theft from a shop.

Ravenhill was identified for the Co-op offence through CCTV footage and arrested at his home in Dogsthorpe Road.

He admitted the new count of theft at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 10 and was jailed for a year.

Afterwards, PC Sam Malton, from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Spree Offender Team, said: “Ravenhill is a prolific offender who clearly didn’t learn his lesson having been given a suspended sentence less than a week before this offence.

“He clearly gave no thought to the impact his actions were having on others as he continued to offend.

“I’m pleased he was identified again and has now been jailed for his actions.”