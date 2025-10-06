A prolific shoplifter was caught on CCTV as he stuffed a power tool under his coat as he left a DIY store in Peterborough.

Wayne McKie (47) was also seen by security staff at B&Q in Maskew Avenue Retail Park as he tried to leave the store with the hidden nail gun.

CCTV footage showed him pushing the the package containing the nail gun under his coat as he made his way out of the store on October 1.

He was later arrested by the members of the police’s spree offender team and it was later found to have stolen a spanner set from the shop on September 29 and t-shirts from Superdry in Queensgate shopping centre on September 28.

McKie, of Taverners Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £240 in compensation after admitting the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

In addition, he was made subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering both shops for three years.

Afetrwards, PC Sam Malton, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the shops involved for reporting these incidents to us, as each incident reported helps us in our applications for these court orders.

“We will continue to work with businesses across Peterborough to tackle retail crime by identifying and arresting those causing the issues.”

Anyone with information about McKie breaching his CBO is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.