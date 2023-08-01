Watch as Peterborough cannabis grower caught by police hiding in loft where £220,000 of drugs were found
A cannabis grower, who hid from police in the loft of his home, where £220,000 of the drug was found, has been jailed.
Armed police officers forced their way into 23-year-old Klodian Zefi’s home in Chadburn, Paston, in the early hours of 26 June this year, after receiving a 999 call about potential access to a firearm.
While no gun was found in the property, 261 cannabis plants and half a kilo of cannabis worth up to about £220,000 were found throughout the house, along with Zefi hiding in the loft.
He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on July 31, where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison after previously admitting producing cannabis.
A charge of being in possession of a firearm – namely a handgun – with intent to cause fear of violence, was dropped at court.
Detective Constable Owen Howard, who investigated, said: “This was a professional and organised setup that would have led to a significant criminal financial gain.
“Tackling drugs is a priority for the force as not only does it often attract significant violence but causing misery to our communities in the form of anti-social behaviour.”
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.