A cannabis grower, who hid from police in the loft of his home, where £220,000 of the drug was found, has been jailed.

Armed police officers forced their way into 23-year-old Klodian Zefi’s home in Chadburn, Paston, in the early hours of 26 June this year, after receiving a 999 call about potential access to a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no gun was found in the property, 261 cannabis plants and half a kilo of cannabis worth up to about £220,000 were found throughout the house, along with Zefi hiding in the loft.

The cannabis grower was found by police hiding in the loft among the plants (image: Cambridgeshire Police).

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on July 31, where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison after previously admitting producing cannabis.

A charge of being in possession of a firearm – namely a handgun – with intent to cause fear of violence, was dropped at court.

Detective Constable Owen Howard, who investigated, said: “This was a professional and organised setup that would have led to a significant criminal financial gain.

“Tackling drugs is a priority for the force as not only does it often attract significant violence but causing misery to our communities in the form of anti-social behaviour.”