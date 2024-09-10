Watch as Peterborough and North West Cambs MPs explain why they support the winter fuel cuts

City MPs explained their stance to the Peterborough Telegraph ahead of the vote

Watch as Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling explain why they were planning to vote in favour of the Labour Government’s plans to cut the winter fuel allowance for pensioners.

The Government says the allowance – worth £200 to £300 each - will be means-tested this year so the payments will benefit only the ‘poorest’ pensioners.

The move should save £1.4 million this financial year. About 10 million pensioners will no longer be entitled to the allowance.

The vote took place on Tuesday, with the Government’s plans being given the go ahead