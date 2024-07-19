Watch as City MP uses first Commons question to support Peterborough College's Centre for Green Technology
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has praised the vision behind Peterborough College’s new Centre for Green Technology in his first address to the House of Commons.
Mr Pakes, who won the Peterborough constituency by a margin of 118 votes on July 4, questioned whether the Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, would commit to working to ensure the growth of apprenticeships in green technology.
His intervention came as Mr Miliband outlined the Government’s plans for the creation of the state-owned Great British Energy to increase investment in renewable energy.
Mr Pakes told MPs: “It’s a privilege to make my first contribution in this House on such an ambitious plan.
"It’s not just ambitious because of net zero, climate crisis and energy security, but also about jobs and opportunities for young people in places like mine.
"In my constituency, Peterborough College is already building a Green Technology Centre to develop new green apprenticeships and the city has plans for a clean energy transition centre.
"So can I ask the Secretary of State would you place on record your commitment to working with trade unionists, communities, colleges and others so that we can move from blue collar to green collar apprenticeships and give young people an opportunity to succeed in life as we meet our climate and energy needs.”
In reply, Mr Miliband said: “He raises the important question of how we ensure that we not only have the capacity to generate jobs in clean energy but can meet the skills needs of the country in order to fill them.
"This is frankly something on which we need to do a lot better as a country.
He added: “My department will take on more of a function around looking at the skills needs of the clean energy economy, working with the Department for Education on how we meet them.
"He raises a crucial point in that context.”
The Centre for Green Technology is being built on the Peterborough College campus and is expected to open at the end of the year to teach the skills needed in the workplace of the future.
