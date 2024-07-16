Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes fulfils election vow with his first Parliamentary question on Palestine
Peterborough’s new MP has today (July 16) tabled his first parliamentary question fulfilling an election pledge made to voters.
Labour MP Andrew Pakes has submitted a written question urging the new Government to use its influence to bring about both a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages.
He said: “It fulfils a commitment I made to voters in Peterborough during the election that my first question to ministers would be about the humanitarian situation in Palestine.
Mr Pakes, who won the Peterborough constituency by a margin of 118 votes with 13,418 votes against the incumbent Conservative Paul Bristow, who secured 13,300 votes, said: "It is a matter that affects many families in Peterborough.
"It is a humanitarian issue that people care passionately about.
"My question calls for an immediate ceasefire, release of the hostages and recognition for the state of Palestione as part of a two-state solution for the region.
“I have also asked the Government to outline what it is doing to secure recognition for Palestine.”
But Mr Pakes added that it was not the only issue taking up his time.
He said: “It is not the only issue that I am championing.
"I have tabled to verbally ask a question in the House of Commons about dental provision in Peterborough.
"I am also passionate about the creation of jobs and growth in Peterborough and about the NHS
"Recently, I’ve met with the National Road Haulage Association, which is based in Peterborough, and with British Sugar and I have also raised the issue of speeding up a decision on Peterborough’s Station Quarter regeneration.”
