Was it right to get rid of Peterborough’s artificial tree a year early? - Poll

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday that the city’s controversial artificial Christmas tree is to be replaced this year with a real tree.

The metal tree was brought into the city centre four years ago at a cost of £40,000 and was expected to last at least until the end of this Christmas period. However, Peterborough City Council has decided to put the fake tree in storage a year early and spend £6,200 on a 40 foot Spruce tree which will last for just this year. We want to find out whether PT readers believe the council is right to put the artificial treee away a year early and spend the extra money on a real tree? Let us know in our poll below.