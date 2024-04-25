Warwick and Samantha Davis' children set up campaign to raise funds in memory of their beloved mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children of Hollywood star Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha have started a fundraising campaign in their mum’s memory – and have already raised thousands of pounds in her name.

Star Wars and Harry Potter star Warwick – who lives with his family in a village near Peterborough – announced the sad death of Samantha earlier this month. She had died last month.

Warwick and Samantha had started charity Little People UK in 2012, to support to people with dwarfism, their families and friends.

Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis, and Annabelle Davis attend Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's "Willow" Series Premiere in Los Angeles, California on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Now the couple’s children, Harrison and Annabelle, have continued the work done by their mum following the heartbreaking news.

In a post on Warwick’s X (Twitter) account, Harrison and Annabelle said: “Our Mum, the kindest, most inspirational and loving Mumma we could have wished for, devastatingly passed away on the 24th March.

"While it’s a very difficult time for us, we’re humbled by everyone who has reached out to offer support & to express how Sammy impacted their lives.

“Dad wanted us to share the project that we have all started for Mum. Through her work with Little People UK, Sammy was passionate about helping younger members of the dwarfism community, in particular those of school age.

"In order to continue the amazing work she did, we have set up ‘Sammy’s Helping Hands’, a Just Giving page. We understand times are hard, simply sharing this message helps us spread awareness for the charity and the work they do.”

The page has already raised more than £16,000.

The page reads: “As a family, we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and support we have received after the news of Sammy’s passing. Many of the messages we’ve received, have been asking where they might donate or send flowers. Through her work with Little People UK, Sammy was passionate about helping younger members of the dwarfism community, in particular those of school age. We have set up this just giving page in her memory, in order to continue the amazing work she did.

“Sammy’s speciality was boosting confidence, particularly in an educational setting. To her, that meant, children having correctly fitting, professionally altered uniforms and sports kit. Specialist school equipment. Access to all lessons, activities and school trips. And not forgetting older students, Educational Scholarships. Sammy’s motto, subsequently adopted by the charity was, Small Steps to great things!

“Sammy’s Helping Hands fund will be administered by trustees within LPUK, made up of, Warwick Davis, Annabelle Davis and Harrison Davis, who will award funds based on individual application from members. We will post regular updates on fund distribution, so you can know the good your donation has done.”

Samantha died on March 24 at the age of 53. She had been married to Warwick since 1991, having met on the set of film Willow.

Speaking to the BBC following her death, Warwick said that being with ‘Sammy’ was like having a superpower – and some of his big projects would not have been able to happen without her support. He said: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

"With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power."