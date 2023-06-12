Residents in Whittlesey have been urged to report any increases in dust or noise from a timber processing operation.

The warning comes after it was revealed that timber processing company AW Jenkinsons (Forest Products) of Cumbria, has been given seven months to pack up its machinery after being refused planning permission to operate from the site.

The company lost its fight in April to remain at the former Saxon brickworks, off Peterborough Road.

Its retrospective planning application to Fenland District Council for a two year change of use to allow the processing plant to continue was refused by local authority officers using delegated powers.

But now residents have been warned the company has been told it can go on working at the site until November this year while it winds down its operations.

A spokesperson for the residents, who have set up a Facebook group, Saxongate, to highlight their campaign, said they had been told the council would be monitoring the situation.

And added: “We have been advised that if the business does not wind down gradually as agreed with the council that enforcement action will be taken.

“Meanwhile if anyone finds they are suffering from significant dust, noise or odour issues contact your local councillor who can then take the matter up with the authorities involved.”