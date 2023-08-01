The imminent arrival of retail group Frasers to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has been heralded as a vote of confidence in the city.

It has been revealed that Frasers, which is the owner of the House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels, is poised to move into much of the multi-storey space that was occupied by John Lewis before its closure in 2021.

Approval for a store fit-out was granted last week by Peterborough City Council but it is understood talks with Queensgate have been in progress for about a year.

Frasers is to set up shop in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

The arrival of Frasers will mean the creation of at least 200 jobs – John Lewis employed 318 staff just before it closed.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of the council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled.

“I have been bursting at the seams keeping this a secret for some time.

“It is really good for Peterborough and Queensgate and is a boost for all retailers in the city and I am sure they will share my excitement at this news

“It will create a significant number of new jobs.

He said: “It is a sign the city is moving forward and shows confidence of retail in this city and the high street

“Peterborough is a fast moving and vibrant place to come and shop.

He added: “There are more exciting developments - mostly leisure-led - in the pipeline and lots of them will come to fruition soon.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “This is fantastic news for Peterborough and is yet more evidence that we are a city on the up.

"Government sees this and together we have secured more than £100 million for our university, city centre, a new NHS diagnostic centre and a new Station Quarter.

"It seems businesses and retail this see now and want to come to Peterborough.

He added: "We are turning a corner.

"The good times are back to Peterborough.”

And in a Tweet, Mr Bristow added: “Thrilled to see this – planned for some time.”