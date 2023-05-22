Wansford woman launches fundraiser to save poorly bulldog’s life
Pet owner issues emotional plea to ‘save Gandalf - I don’t want him to die’
A desperate pet owner is urging people to help her save her beloved pet white bulldog, Gandalf.
The two-and-a-half year old rescue dog is in desperate need of surgery to help remedy several medical conditions he has been afflicted by since he was discarded as a puppy in his native China.
Gandalf’s owner, Sharlene Hull, described her companion as “the most amazing blue-eyed white bulldog you can imagine.”
“He loves life,” she said, adding: “he wants to live.”
Gandalf had a tough start in life, abandoned on the streets of China as a puppy then held in a tiny cage by slaughterers in preparation for when he would be killed as stock for the local meat market.
Fortunately, Gandalf’s life was spared when a charity rescued him and arranged for him – riddled with skin disease and suffering starvation – to be brought to Europe.
Sadly, his journey was ill-fated, and the unfortunate pup once again ended up being forced to remain within a small cage while enduring quarantine in Italy.
“When Gandalf did finally arrive in the UK,” Sharlene said, “he weighed half his ideal body weight and had deep leg ulcers.”
In addition, his white coat had also turned yellow “due to being caged in urine and faeces.”
Though Sharlene has cared for her companion “day and night” since she took him in a year ago, the incredible mistreatment levied upon Gandalf has left him with several severe medical conditions.
These include faecal incontinence and recurrent urine infections, the latter vets believe may be the result of an ectopic ureter - something which can be surgically corrected.
If he doesn't receive this urgent care though, Gandalf’s prognosis is poor.
“He will be put to sleep,” Sharlene said.
The specialist surgery Gandalf needs – which has been earmarked for May 31 – does not come cheap, hence the gofundme page.
Sadly, Gandalf’s background means he doesn’t qualify for pet insurance.
“With my last breath I’m going to fight for him,” she noted resolutely: “I can’t give up on him”
Speaking directly to the people of Peterborough, she added: “Please save Gandalf - I don’t want him to die.”
Anyone wishing to contribute can contribute at this gofundme page.