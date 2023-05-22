A desperate pet owner is urging people to help her save her beloved pet white bulldog, Gandalf.

The two-and-a-half year old rescue dog is in desperate need of surgery to help remedy several medical conditions he has been afflicted by since he was discarded as a puppy in his native China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gandalf’s owner, Sharlene Hull, described her companion as “the most amazing blue-eyed white bulldog you can imagine.”

Gandalf arrived in the UK in a very poor state of health.

“He loves life,” she said, adding: “he wants to live.”

Gandalf had a tough start in life, abandoned on the streets of China as a puppy then held in a tiny cage by slaughterers in preparation for when he would be killed as stock for the local meat market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, Gandalf’s life was spared when a charity rescued him and arranged for him – riddled with skin disease and suffering starvation – to be brought to Europe.

Sadly, his journey was ill-fated, and the unfortunate pup once again ended up being forced to remain within a small cage while enduring quarantine in Italy.

“With my last breath I’m going to fight for him," says Gandalf's devoted owner, Sharelene Hull.

“When Gandalf did finally arrive in the UK,” Sharlene said, “he weighed half his ideal body weight and had deep leg ulcers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, his white coat had also turned yellow “due to being caged in urine and faeces.”

Though Sharlene has cared for her companion “day and night” since she took him in a year ago, the incredible mistreatment levied upon Gandalf has left him with several severe medical conditions.

These include faecal incontinence and recurrent urine infections, the latter vets believe may be the result of an ectopic ureter - something which can be surgically corrected.

Severe mistreatment and persistent cruelty have resulted in two-and-a-half year-old white bulldog having a number of medical concerns, including faecal incontinence and recurrent urine infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he doesn't receive this urgent care though, Gandalf’s prognosis is poor.

“He will be put to sleep,” Sharlene said.

The specialist surgery Gandalf needs – which has been earmarked for May 31 – does not come cheap, hence the gofundme page.

Sadly, Gandalf’s background means he doesn’t qualify for pet insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With my last breath I’m going to fight for him,” she noted resolutely: “I can’t give up on him”

Speaking directly to the people of Peterborough, she added: “Please save Gandalf - I don’t want him to die.”