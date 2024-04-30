Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No children in need aged seven to 11 in Peterborough met the expected overall standard in writing, reading and maths last year, according to new figures.

Data from the Department for Education show that none of the 27 key stage two children in need, which includes looked-after children, pupils in care and those with a child protection order, met the required standards in the academic year 2022/23.

However, 54 per cent of all pupils in Peterborough met the required standard.

In addition, the figures also show seven of the key stage two children in need in Peterborough reached the expected standard for reading while just six reached the necessary standard for writing and a further six for maths.

For all pupils, 67 per cent met the reading standard, with 66 per cent in writing and 69 per cent in maths.

The figures have prompted concerns that more investment is needed in services to support schools if achievements for children in need are to improve.

Across England, 30 per cent of vulnerable children were up to the requirements for reading, writing and maths compared to an average of 60 per cent of all children.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 35 per cent of children in need made the grade, while 65 per cent of all pupils did.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Schools work hard to support them in all respects, but they are having to do so without enough funding, staff or specialist support. In addition, social care departments are under huge pressure.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said: “The Government hasn’t done nearly enough to support children’s recovery from the pandemic, and it is depressing this has further harmed those children who need help the most.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We want to make sure that children from all over the country, regardless of background, have the same opportunities to succeed and attain the highest levels.

“We have made almost £5 billion available since 2020 for education recovery initiatives, including high quality tutoring for the children who need the most support.