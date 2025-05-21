Vouchers to be issued to Peterborough families to help support children in half term holidays
Supermarket vouchers are being sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the May half-term holiday.
The £10 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the council.
Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday 24 May and all vouchers must be activated by 9pm on Sunday 29 June or they will become invalid.
Any children who become eligible up to and including Monday 2 June will also receive vouchers if an application has been made.
Who is eligible?
Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:
Income based free school meals (pupils in reception to year 11)
Early Years Pupil Premium (ages three and four with a date of birth between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2022)
Funded childcare and education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria (with date of birth between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023)
Some post 16 young people may be eligible under certain specific criteria which can be found here
“I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible”
Cllr. Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "We are fully committed to supporting families in need and the supermarket vouchers scheme plays a key role in helping many young people in Peterborough, so I’m delighted that once again we will be providing this vital support.
“As always, I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."
Information about free school meals and how to apply can be found at www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme
If you think you might qualify and could be saving money, please apply via www.peterborough.gov.uk