Vouchers to be issued to Peterborough families to help support children in half term holidays

£10 supermarket vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday, May 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket vouchers are being sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the May half-term holiday.

The £10 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday 24 May and all vouchers must be activated by 9pm on Sunday 29 June or they will become invalid.

Most children will have a half term break next week

Any children who become eligible up to and including Monday 2 June will also receive vouchers if an application has been made.

Who is eligible?

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:

Income based free school meals (pupils in reception to year 11)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Years Pupil Premium (ages three and four with a date of birth between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2022)

Funded childcare and education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria (with date of birth between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023)

Some post 16 young people may be eligible under certain specific criteria which can be found here

“I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible”

Cllr. Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "We are fully committed to supporting families in need and the supermarket vouchers scheme plays a key role in helping many young people in Peterborough, so I’m delighted that once again we will be providing this vital support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."

Information about free school meals and how to apply can be found at www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme

If you think you might qualify and could be saving money, please apply via www.peterborough.gov.uk