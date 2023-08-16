The Royal British Legion has launched an urgent appeal to find new volunteers to help run its poppy appeal in Peterborough this year.

The appeal, which raises vital funds to help veterans, current serving personnel and their families, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year.

In the year to September 2022, people in the Armed Forces community in Cambridgeshire have received almost 200 grants from Royal British Legion, totalling more than £126,000 to help with everything from housing, the cost of living, help with their mobility and getting back to work.

The standard bearers at the Royal British Legion poppy appeal launch last year.

In the build up to this year’s appeal- which runs from October to November- the RBL are asking people in Peterborough if they could spare some time to volunteer for the charity in Waitrose, Morrisons, Queensgate, Asda, Tesco, and outside the town hall.

This year’s poppy has been given a make-over and will now be completely plastic-free and easily recycled. The new poppies will be sold alongside stock of the original poppy.

Lucy Acred the Poppy Appeal Manager for the Royal British Legion in Cambridgeshire said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more.”

“If you are looking for a more active part in the appeal, we would love to have you as the Deputy Poppy Appeal Organiser for Peterborough.

"This role is crucial to delivering the Appeal in the city and includes distributing poppy boxes, organising a team of dedicated volunteers, and counting money.”

“You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal.”

“If you are well organised with excellent time management, capable of leading a small team, able to build key relationships and have strong verbal and written communications, a Poppy Appeal Organiser role may be perfect for you.

"Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your skills.”

All volunteers will be fully trained, and the role can help people develop skills such as public speaking and building confidence.

The RLB has said it will allow you to make new friends and be part of a national appeal, which is giving back to the many people in the armed forces who have served and sacrificed.